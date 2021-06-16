PICS: Police sting operation at Tembisa chop shop recovers parts of cars stolen around Gauteng

DURBAN - Gauteng police have arrested a 28-year-old man and recovered items to tthe value of around R800 000 when they pounced on a chop shop in Tembisa. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said officers followed up on information received and proceeded to the address given.

"They found engines and body parts of vehicles that were reported stolen," Masondo said. He said police received information about a property that was allegedly being used as a chop shop around the Tembisa area and storing parts of stolen and hijacked vehicles. "A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted and a team pounced on the premises, searched and seized the area.

“During the search, police recovered parts that includes engines and body parts of Nissans, Kia, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu bakkie that were reported stolen in Bedfordview, Edenvale, Alexandra, Ivory Park, Olievenhoutbosch, Welbekend and Johannesburg Central," he said. PICS: Cops sting at Tembisa chop shop recovers parts of cars stolen around Gauteng

Police recovered various parts of vehicles that were stolen around Gauteng. Picture: SAPS Police recovered various parts of vehicles that were stolen around Gauteng. Picture: SAPS Gauteng police management welcomed these recoveries and commended the team that worked tirelessly to ensure that police in Gauteng continue to disrupt the market for stolen and/or hijacked vehicles.