PICS: R6 million cash recovered, Mozambican kingpin arrested as cops rescue kidnapped Gauteng businessman

Pretoria - A Lenasia businessman has been safely reunited with his family, three days after he was kidnapped, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Friday. Police national spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said 34-year-old Luqman Kazi was kidnapped while he was on his way to work on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Following the kidnapping, a multidisciplinary team was assembled to rescue the victim and apprehend the kidnappers. “During a midnight take down operation on Thursday 17 March 2022, the team simultaneously pounced on four identified addresses. At the first address in Lawley, police found and rescued the victim, seized a 9mm unlicenced firearm and arrested three suspects,” said Mathe. Police have seized R6 million cash during an intensive operation of rescuing Luqman Kazi, a Gauteng businessman who was kidnapped while he was on his way to work on Tuesday. Photo: SAPS “At the other addresses in Lenasia, the team arrested three more suspects which include a 43-year-old Mozambican national believed to be the mastermind behind a number of kidnapping cases in Gauteng.”

Police also found and seized R6 million in cash, believed to be ransom paid on other kidnapping cases, an unlicensed AK47 rifle, ammunition, one hijacked vehicle, a VW Polo that was utilised in the kidnapping of the businessman, military grade signal jammers as well as various vehicle registration number plates. Police have seized R6 million cash during an intensive operation of rescuing Luqman Kazi, a Gauteng businessman who was kidnapped while he was on his way to work on Tuesday. Photo: SAPS “All six are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of a hijacked motor vehicle,” said Mathe. National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has applauded the team’s persistent efforts which resulted in the high-stakes rescue.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This success would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the dedication and persistent efforts of members from the Crime Intelligence National Kidnapping Task Team, the Special Task Force (STF), Organised Crime, Gauteng Flying Squad and Gauteng Province Saturation Unit, EMPD, Visible Policing and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks],” said Sitole. “We also appreciate the assistance by private security who continue to be our eyes and ears”. Police have seized R6 million cash during an intensive operation of rescuing Luqman Kazi, a Gauteng businessman who was kidnapped while he was on his way to work on Tuesday. Photo: SAPS In another unrelated kidnapping case, an intelligence-driven operation led to the rescue of four Bangladesh nationals in Betrams, Gauteng.

Story continues below Advertisment

SAPS said the four were kidnapped on 10 March 2022 in Musina, Limpopo. Two Ethiopian nationals have since been arrested. IOL