PRETORIA - Customs officials seized biochemicals worth around R90 million and sexual enhancement drugs worth over R24 million at the OR Tambo International Airport in separate incidents over the past few days, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Wednesday. Sars said in that in two separate incidents, officials intercepted 1 600kg and 1 581kg of Acetanthranil, a biochemical linked to the manufacture of the highly addictive illegal Mandrax tablets.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) Forensic Services Laboratory (FSL) confirmed the substance with an estimated street value of R90 million."

Customs officials also confiscated 241 920 sexual enhancement tablets valued at approximately R24.1 million discovered during an inspection on Friday.

"The goods were handed over to Port Health for further investigation."

African News Agency (ANA)