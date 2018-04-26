Johannesburg - Three people have been killed and three others left in a critical condition following an accident between a taxi and truck in Sebokeng.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 7.30am on Houtkop road, paramedics have said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring explained that paramedics arrived on the scene to find the provincial services already attending to some of the patients.

"A truck was found parked in the middle of the road while a wrecked taxi was found on the opposite side.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the bodies of two men and a woman lying trapped inside the taxi. Unfortunately, all three patients had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead."

Scene at the Sebokeng crash.

Several other patients were found on the scene and among them, three in a critical condition.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions.

"Once treated, one of the critically injured patients was airlifted to a nearby hospital by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter.

"ER24 paramedics transported the two remaining critically injured, as well as five others, to nearby hospitals. Provincial services transported several others to various hospitals."

Meiring said the exact cause of the collision was not yet known but added that local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

