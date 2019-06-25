Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The City of Ekurhuleni on Tuesday reiterated its plans for water supply disruptions to allow for a damaged pipe to be repaired. The city said in a statement that the water supply interruptions on Tuesday and Wednesday will take place between 9 am and 10 pm and during the shut down a water tank will be available.

On Tuesday affected areas in Boksburg will include Eastern Impala Park, Atlasville, Parkhaven and Bayers Park sections due to damaged water pipe in Impala Park. A water tanker will be roving in Atlasville, two in Parkhaven and two in Impala Park.

In Kempton Park on Wednesday there will be water supply interruption at corner Deodar and Main roads, Pomona from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The interruption is due to a valve installation.

Affected streets include Agapanthus Street, Mimosa Avenue, EP Malan Street, First Avenue, Second Road, Main Street, Dahlia Street, Elgin Street and West Street.

A water tanker will be stationed at corner Main and Stanley streets in Pomona next to Pick n Pay and one at Agapanthus Street.

"The City of Ekurhuleni wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused," said the statement issued by spokesperson Themba Gadebe.

