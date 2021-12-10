Police appeal for help in solving brazen murder of cop shot in broad day light in Sandton

Pretoria - National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Khehla John Sitole has directed the provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, to implement the 72-hour activation plan following the brazen shooting of an on-duty police officer in at Sandton. The slain police officer has been identified by the SAPS as Sergeant David Tsedu. The police officer was killed on Thursday morning in an incident that has been recorded on video.

Tsedu, who was stationed at the City Deep port of entry, was driving along Katherine Street in Sandown, in the Sandton area, when he was gunned down by a group of suspects. He was also allegedly robbed of his service pistol and other items before the assailants fled in a getaway vehicle. "The motive for the incident is the central focus of our investigation. We will not rest until those who are behind this brazen attack have been apprehended,” said Sitole. The SAPS is appealing to motorists and other eyewitnesses to come forward and assist investigations by calling the crime stop hotline number on 086 00 10111 or downloading the MySAPSApp on any smartphone.

“Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous, and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” the SAPS appealed. Tsedu was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting, but he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival. Sitole has condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Tsedu.