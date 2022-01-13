Police arrest 211 people for various crimes around the West Rand
Pretoria – Gauteng police West Rand police on Thursday arrested 211 suspects for various crimes in the West Rand area.
The crimes include possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, illegal mining, impersonating a police official, murder and 54 undocumented persons.
During the operation, police also shut down an illegal gold refinery on a plot near Randfontein and arrested one suspect.
Three suspects were arrested at a chop-shop in Westonaria and police recovered parts of a stolen vehicle which were used to build cars that are written off.
Three more suspects were arrested in another area for dealing in drugs after they were found with approximately 3 000 mandrax tablets which were subsequently seized.
All arrested suspects are expected to appear before different Magistrates' courts soon.
IOL