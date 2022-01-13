Police arrest 211 people for various crimes around the West Rand

The crimes include possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, illegal mining, impersonating a police official, murder and 54 undocumented persons.

Pretoria – Gauteng police West Rand police on Thursday arrested 211 suspects for various crimes in the West Rand area.

During the operation, police also shut down an illegal gold refinery on a plot near Randfontein and arrested one suspect.

Three suspects were arrested at a chop-shop in Westonaria and police recovered parts of a stolen vehicle which were used to build cars that are written off.

Three more suspects were arrested in another area for dealing in drugs after they were found with approximately 3 000 mandrax tablets which were subsequently seized.