Police arrest five suspects in Kensington guest house before planned armed robbery

Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Friday arrested five suspects and recovered six unlicensed firearms at a Kensington guest house, before the suspects carried out an allegedly planned armed robbery. Police said the five suspects were arrested with six unlicensed firearms after they were tracked to the guest house.

Police believe that the five suspects were planning a robbery. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the suspects were arrested by members of the Germiston Flying Squad and Spring Public Order Policing units. He said: “In the early hours of 22 October 2021 members from Germiston Flying Squad and members from Springs Public Order Policing followed up on information about armed males in a guest house in Kensington, Johannesburg.

“The members went to the address and were given permission to search the rooms. In one of the rooms, five men were found in possession of six unlicensed firearms.” He said police uncovered through their preliminary investigations that the suspects had planned to commit an armed robbery. “Swift response by police foiled this plan and five suspects and six firearms are now off the streets,” said Makhubele.