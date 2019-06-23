File picture

Johannesburg - Police have arrested a suspect for being an illegal immigrant on Saturday night in Yeoville. The suspect was linked to cases of robbery, fraud, house breaking, theft and shoplifting throughout Gauteng and other provinces. These crimes are believed to have happened in Johannesburg, Yeoville, Linden, Moffatview, Honeydew and Hillbrow.

Police have also conducted operations in Yeoville and Mamelodi at the weekend where suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, robberies, and other crimes.

"During the operations ten unlicensed firearms were recovered in Gauteng at the raidings, roadblocks and stop and search. Furthermore two suspects were arrested in Silverton for dealing in drugs and possession of drugs, undisclosed amount of cash and drugs were seized," said police in a statement.

The suspects are due to appear in various magistrate's courts soon.