File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Hillbrow - Hillbrow police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after two men men were shot dead and another two injured during a shooting in Berea on Wednesday. The incident allegedly happened between Prospect and Fifth street at around 12.30pm when four men of Nigerian nationality were allegedly shot at by two unknown men.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with paramedics from the University of Johannesburg, arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the pavement.

"The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain relief medication before he was transported to a nearby provincial hospital for further care.

At around the same time, as ER24 paramedics were dropping another patient from an unrelated incident off at another hospital near Hillbrow, a private vehicle rushed in with two victims from the same scene.

ER24 paramedics and hospital staff quickly assessed the patients and found that one man, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

"Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The second man was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. He was treated and handed over to the hospital staff for further treatment," he said.

The second deceased died en route to the hospital, police spokesperson Captain Richard Munyai told IOL.

He added that no arrests has been made and that police investigations were continuing.