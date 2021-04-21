Police kill two robbery suspects in Woodmead shootout

Johannesburg - Gauteng police shot dead two robbery suspects in a shootout with police on the M1 highway in Sandton near Woodmead Drive on Wednesday.

Four other suspects were arrested by the police while others fled.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said crime intelligence officials received information about a robbery that was set to take place in the Johannesburg area.

“Police from Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Unit and Johannesburg Flying Squad operationalised the information and kept observation.

“At about 11h45 today, three cars, two Audi A4s and Hyundai i20, with 10 suspects were spotted on the highway.

“The suspects then fired some shots at a white Toyota Fortuner, forcing it to stop. Police intercepted the suspects who fired shots at the police and shootout ensued,” said Masondo.

Masondo said two suspects were shot dead, four were arrested, while another four suspects escaped and we're still at large.

He said police seized the three cars which had been used in the commission of the crime and one firearm.

“Police are searching for about four suspects that are still at large.”

#sapsGP Two suspects were fatally shot and four arrested in a foiled robbery on the M1 Highway, next to Woodmead Drive Off ramp, in Sandton on Wednesday morning. #TrioCrimes MLhttps://t.co/nKKCNymLtC pic.twitter.com/CW8WNthS70 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 21, 2021

Armed Robbery All services on scene

Woodmead on/offramp at M1.

3 x Suspects shot , 1 x suspect dead pic.twitter.com/BYnDPRzvNU — BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) April 21, 2021

Current traffic situation on M1 from Joburg between Grayston and Woodmead. 45minutes to move only 850m pic.twitter.com/AEysNGJwxv — Roni G. Madare (@RoniG_M) April 21, 2021

The shootout scene caused major disruption to traffic.

IOL