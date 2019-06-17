File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg car dealership owner was arrested after he was found in possession of seven stolen vehicles at his business premises in Bosmont over the weekend, police said on Monday. Officers received a tip-off about a vehicle dealership where false licence discs were placed on cars and sold to unsuspecting buyers.

"He was arrested by members of the Flying Squad, the Johannesburg Metro Police and and vehicle tracking company officials. He will be charged with possession of suspected stolen vehicles," said police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The stolen cars recovered were two Nissan NP200 bakkies, two Mercedes Benz sedans, a Ford Fiesta,Toyota Etios and a VW Polo.

Dlamini said the vehicles were reported stolen in Mondeor, Moffat View, Johannesburg CBD, Pretoria West, Akasia and Brooklyn in Pretoria.

The business owner will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

