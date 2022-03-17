Police shoot dead four robbers at Edenvale’s Stoneridge Mall

Pretoria - Four suspects were killed and one injured during a gun fight with police after they allegedly committed a business robbery at a store at the Stoneridge Mall in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday. Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner Major-General Girly Mbele said police were patrolling the area when they responded to a business robbery.

Mbele said the suspects were about to exit the mall when they were confronted by police and started shooting. “Our members shot back and four suspects died in the shooting. A fifth was injured and the sixth was arrested.” Mbele said police managed to recover the stolen goods taken from the Studio 88 fashion store and also seized three unlicensed firearms.

The vehicle which the suspects used had a false registration number. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said four of the suspects were declared dead at the scene. “Medics found four men, believed to be suspects, lying motionless inside a light motor vehicle riddled with bullet holes,” Meiring said.

He said another suspect was assessed and found to be in a critical condition. “The man was treated and provided with advanced life support before he was transported, under the supervision of the SAPS, to a nearby hospital.” IOL