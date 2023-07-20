Police to erect barbed wire fence around Joburg explosion ‘crime scene’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced that police have been instructed to erect barbed wire fencing around the Joburg explosion ‘crime scene’. This comes after police had their hands full in the Joburg CBD as onlookers continued to rush to the scene in the hope of getting a closer look after the explosion sent shock waves on Wednesday night.

“We are going to put barbed wire around the crime to ensure there is no unnecessary movement,” said Lesufi, addressing the media from the operational command centre. He said the 34 vehicles damaged during the explosion had also been removed from the scene and returned to their owners for them to process their insurance claims, where applicable. Lesufi also said the removal of the cars would assist in ensuring less traffic to the area as it was a sight for onlookers.

Earlier, Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the area of the explosion was an active crime scene and they would be securing it. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media after the disaster. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) The Premier also provided an update on those injured, saying two people remained in a critical condition, while those hospitalised had come down from 12 earlier on Thursday to eight people by 3pm on Thursday. Experts from the Department of Health in Gauteng said none of those injured had any symptoms consistent with gas inhalation.

Meanwhile, Lesufi has confirmed that all companies and entities that have pipeline infrastructure in the Joburg CBD have confirmed all was in order. These companies and public entities include Eskom, City Power, Joburg Water, Sasol, Telkom and Egoli Gas. Lesufi said Department of Labour experts were called to the scene and they found that they needed to engage closely with three institutions.