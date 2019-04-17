Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Police will only enter schools by invitation, Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi said while addressing a School Safety Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday, but warned that police would take strong action against pupils who committed violent acts. The Gauteng Provincial Government held the summit at the Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg, following the recent incidents of gangsterism, bullying, break-ins at schools, as well as violence against learners and educators within the schooling environment.

Mkongi said learners who stabbed other learners or teachers needed to be taken to jail despite their age.

"We must review corporal punishment in schools, we must review the number of policies in schools. We can't give many warnings, there has to be discipline."

He said the SAPS supported the summit and hoped it would assist them with doing their jobs.

The summit was held under the theme “Safer schools to support learning and teaching” and discussed safety challenges and the need to develop a common approach in tackling issues in enhancing conducive learning at schools.

The event was attended by about 3 000 stakeholders including the Gauteng Premier, Gauteng MECs for community safety and education, deputy minister of basic education, school principals, school governing bodies members, organised labour, representative council of learners members and student movements.

