Popcru demands answers, wants heads to roll after killing of Joburg prison officer

Pretoria - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is demanding answers over the apparent rape and murder of a 50-year-old Correctional Services officer, whose body was discovered lying in a pool of blood at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday night. “It should be explained as to why she was individually booked at the Covid-19 isolation ward where inmates who have tested positive for the pandemic are kept? As per security policies, why did she not get security visits throughout the day?” Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo asked.

“Why was she not relieved during the expected lunch time? And why was there no concern when she had not submitted the ward keys during the expected knock-off time?” Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Wednesday the 50-year old official, with 23 years of service, was based at the Medium A: Covid-19 isolation site where her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered with blood. Popcru said negligence is glaring from the management of the correctional facility.

“Most concerning is that the acting area commissioner, Mr Molefe, has reneged from his leadership duties by failing to give clarity at this time of despair. This can only be seen as a form of negligence from the management in the centre, and can never be justifiable,” said Mamabolo. "This unfortunate loss of life under mysterious circumstances cannot go without being fully interrogated, and the negligence demonstrated by the DCS management at the centre cannot be left without account, with those responsible taking full responsibility.” Popcru said it has been warning about the adverse impact of understaffing and overcrowding within correctional centres in South Africa, and the risks it brings not only to officials but compromises the entire process of rehabilitation.

“In terms of the correctional services policy, females working in male correctional centres must at all times be in the company of a male correctional officer. ’’We therefore call for the immediate suspension of the acting area commissioner, the head of prison and the security manager at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre,” said Mamabolo. The Department of Correctional Services said it was saddened and broken by the death of the female official.