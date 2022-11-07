Postbank apologises to Sassa grant recipients after system glitch

Pretoria - Postbank has apologised to South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries who were unable to receive their social grants on time saying all branches were open for operations from Monday after system glitches. In a statement, Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako said the payments system challenges were resolved on Saturday afternoon.

The state-owned entity is responsible for handling over 10 million social grants across the country. “We know that social grants are important to the livelihood of the most vulnerable in our community and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience experienced during the system glitch. “Majority of the more than seven million social grants beneficiaries using the Postbank issued Sassa gold cards withdraw their social grants via ATMs and retailers,’’ Diako added.

Postbank said it would monitor the system performance of Post Office branches and advise beneficiaries of any developments. “Sassa social grants recipients are therefore advised to proceed to withdraw social grants at ATMs and retailers outlets nationwide that provide the cashback functionality which includes Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay and Boxer.” Diako said Sassa grants recipients can also use the Sassa gold cards to make purchases at any place that accepts bank card transactions as the Sassa gold cards function fully within the national payments system similarly to any other bank card.

