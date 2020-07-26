Prasa employees arrested over possession of agency assets worth R2m

Johannesburg - The Organised Crime Unit of the SAPS and the Protection Services of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have arrested two suspects in possession of stolen assets belonging to the rail agency. The stolen assets are believed to be worth almost R2 million in value.

One of the suspects is an employee of Prasa at management level at one signal depot in the Germiston area in the city of Ekurhuleni.

The other is a former Prasa manager who now owns and runs an electrical and railway equipment supply company.

The arrests come after an intense investigation by the unit of the SAPS and Prasa’s security personnel, which also included a warrant to search premises of the manufacturing company. About 12 points machines and 50 signal tuning units, all belonging to Prasa, were recovered.

The two suspects were detained at Elsburg SAPS. They are expected to appear at the local magistrate’s court on Monday.