Prasa restores five train services in KZN, Gauteng, and Western Cape

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said it has restored five rail services across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape. In a statement released on Wednesday, Prasa said revealed which services were restored. In the Western Cape, Cape Town to Stellenbosch has now been extended to Muldersvlei.

In KZN, Merebank to Chatsglen, has been extended to Crossmore. Meanwhile in Gauteng, Johannesburg to Florida has been extended to Roodepoort and Randfontein. A train from New Canada to Nancefield in Soweto, will now be moving until Midway station and a train from Germiston to Kwesine, has been extended to Katlehong.

Prasa said its has successfully brought 31 of 40 lines back into partial operation and it is focused on achieving full operational status in the near future. “This milestone demonstrates our commitment to revitalising passenger rail services, providing an efficient and cost-effective public transport option for South Africans. Significant progress is being made on the Central Line, with ongoing efforts to rehabilitate rail infrastructure from Phillippi to Nolungile and onwards to Chris Hani,” the railway agency said. Prasa added that the temporary relocation of 891 households from the Philippi station area, has enabled them to proceed with necessary recovery work.