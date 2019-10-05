PRETORIA - A seriously injured man was airlifted to hospital in Pretoria on Friday afternoon after his leg was "amputated" in a cement mixer at a factory, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly after 1pm to reports of an "industrial incident" at a factory in Bon Accord, Pretoria North, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male worker, believed to be in his 30s, sustained serious injuries to his left lower limb [leg] when the cement mixer he was busy cleaning was turned on."

The man required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. Due to the nature of his injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter air ambulance was activated to to rapidly transport him to hospital, Herbst said.

A seriously injured man was airlifted to hospital in Pretoria on Friday afternoon after his leg was "amputated" in a cement mixer at a factory. Photo: Netcare 911