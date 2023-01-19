Pretoria streets expected to be affected by march against electricity hike

Pretoria - A number of streets in the Pretoria CBD will be temporarily cordoned off as members of the civil rights movement #NotInMyName will be marching against load shedding and increased electricity tariffs on Friday. The march comes after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved Eskom’s18.65% tariff increase for 2023/24.

The group will march to Nersa offices before heading to the Union Buildings. They will gather from 8.30am at Church Square, Pretoria Central. Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the route of the march is as follows:

– From Church Square, marchers will join Paul Kruger Street and turn right onto Madiba Street and proceed straight until they reach Nersa offices at 526 Madiba Street, and to Union Buildings, Arcadia, Pretoria. – From Nersa they will proceed on Madiba Street to march to the Union Buildings. The following intersections will be affected:

* Paul Kruger Street * Madiba Street * Thabo Sehume Street

* Lilian Ngoyi Street * Sisulu Street * Du Toit Street

* Nelson Mandela Drive * Steve Biko Road * Hamilton Street

* Government Avenue Mahamba said marchers are expected to disperse from Nersa at 11am and will leave the Union Buildings at 12.30am. He also added that metro police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes such as: * Nana Sita Street * Francis Baard Street

* Park Street * Stanza Bopape Street * Struben Street