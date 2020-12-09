Prisoners convicted of rape and robbery escape from Kgosi Mampuru prison

Pretoria – A Mozambican national serving time for rape, robbery and kidnapping, and a Zimbabwean serving time for housebreaking, at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria, have escaped, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said on Wednesday.

“The DCS has launched a manhunt following an escape of two sentenced inmates,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

“The escapees are Thabo Zacharia Muyambo, from Mozambique, serving a life sentence for 21 counts of various crimes including rape, robbery and kidnapping; and Johannes Chauke, from Zimbabwe, serving 20 years for house breaking offences.”

On Wednesday morning, Nxumalo said the DCS’s Emergency Support Team were working closely with the SAPS to apprehend them.

He said the officers were “hot on their heels and these escapees shall be brought back behind bars”.