Picture: Parentingupstream/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health said on Wednesday that the Tshwane Health District had launched an investigation into the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre (CHC) following the reported inappropriate treatment of a woman in labour. The department said the incident happened on Monday.

"On Monday, 1 July 2019, the office of the Chief Director for Tshwane Health District was notified of an incident of a patient who gave birth at the gate of the facility."

The department of health said that upon hearing about the incident, the district Chief Director Mothomone Pitsi rushed to the CHC to establish the facts and engage with the patient.

"The patient alleges she was told to go to Mamelodi Hospital without being examined," the department of health said in a statement.

"On her way, just outside the CHC, she realised that she would not make it to the hospital before the baby was born. She unfortunately gave birth at the gate while trying to walk back into the facility."

Pitsi said that he was saddened by this unfortunate incident.

"It is unacceptable that the patient was not examined and let to go in her condition. Even in circumstances where patients are identified as high risk and require care at the higher level facilities – they are not just sent away,” said Pitsi.

The department said prior to this incident, the patient had received appropriate antenatal care at Stanza Bopape 2 clinic and was advised on where to deliver.

Pitsi conveyed his apologies to the patient, family and the public, and further announced that a team comprising of quality assurance and labour relations officials was investigating the matter.

"The team is expected to report back possibly within a month, with recommendations on the course of action," said the department.

