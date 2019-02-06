Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri next to his wife Mary. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - Charismatic leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who was arrested on fraud and money laundering charges, was on Wednesday released on R100 000 bail, his spokesperson Maynard Manyowa said. Bushiri's wife, Mary, has also been released.

Bail conditions include that Bushiri and his wife reside in Gauteng and North West provinces in South Africa.

The couple's passports have been confiscated by the investigating officer.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested on Friday at their plush Sparkling Waters Resort in Rustenburg in the North West.

Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi revealed that the arrest related to a 2015 investigation and denied there was a personal vendetta against the controversial "prophet".

On Tuesday, Bushiri's attorney Terrence Baloyi confirmed Roux's inclusion in the legal team to IOL, adding that he'd been part of the team from the onset.

"He's been part of the team since day one... he just couldn't appear yesterday (Monday)," Baloyi told IOL.

African News Agency and IOL