Protest outside Ithute school in Alexandra. Photo: Nduduzo Nxumalo/The Star.

Alexandra - Pupils at Ithute Primary School were sent home on Monday after parents vowed to shut down the school until Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi pays a visit to the school. Parents said they were protesting over allegations of corruption and tribalism at the school.

Siyanda Xabanisa, a member of the School Governing Body (SGB) said they want the principal, who they accuse of corruption, mismanagement and tribalism at the school, to be removed.

Xabanisa added that the decision to shut down the school was taken by parents at a meeting held on Saturday.

“However, chaos erupted as parents were divided with the decision to shut down the school, with some calling for the protest to be called off,” He said.

Classes have been affected as teachers were unable to enter the school.

Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona said the MEC is always ready and willing to listen to parents, SGB, as well as any other stakeholders in the education sector and attend to all challenges and concerns raised accordingly.

Mabona appealed to parents to utilise available channels to raise issues at the schools. He also condemned school disruptions and shutdowns.

“It must be emphasised that it is difficult to recover any curriculum time lost during those disruptions. The MEC does not succumb to parents who disrupt schooling and demand to interact with him immediately, and dare him that disruptions will continue. We can assure them, he will never visit under such circumstances,” said Mabona.

The Star