Pretoria - Police in Sunnyside, the eastern part of Pretoria CBD, on Wednesday urged members of the community to avoid keeping suspicious items, including motor vehicles, on their properties, but rather to report such incidents to the nearby police station.

"The SAPS in Sunnyside is warning residents to be wary of availing their properties to criminals for purposes of hiding suspicious items or vehicles. This follows the recovery of two suspected hijacked motor vehicles over the weekend, a Golf 7 and a Range Rover, at two different locations in Pretoria," said Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela.

"A 47-year-old man who was caught in Centurion on Sunday, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court two days later on charges of hijacking and possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle."

It is believed that the suspect and two accomplices who are still at large, allegedly hijacked the Range Rover in Sunnyside on Friday night at gunpoint.

"After attacking the 44-year-old victim [Range Rover driver], the suspects are said to have kidnapped the victim and a friend, and later dropped the pair off at an unknown location," said Mavimbela.

"The white Golf 7, which is suspected to have been hijacked in Pretoria West during the month of February this year, was reportedly used by the suspects during Friday's hijacking. The Range Rover was recovered in Pretoria West on Sunday."

Mavimbela cautioned that residents found with stolen property on their premises will be charged.

"Members of the public should take into cognisance that they will be held to account for any illegal or stolen items found on their properties," he said.

"People are urged to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or circumstances to the police immediately by phoning the 10111 emergency number."

The highly populated Sunnyside area is known for criminal activities including mugging and car hijackings.

African News Agency/ANA