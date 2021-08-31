Pupil 15, accused of stabbing schoolmate to death hands himself to police

Pretoria - A 15-year-old Grade 8 learner who allegedly stabbed and killed a fellow pupil, 16, at Pholosho Secondary School was expected to appear at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday. This was after he handed himself to the police the same day of the incident according to Gauteng police spokesperson Captan Mavela Masondo.

“The suspect arrived with his father at the Alexandra police station on Monday evening and handed himself over to the police. “It is alleged that the suspect [the 15-year-old] was fighting with other learners during break time on Monday at approximately 12pm. “He then went into the classroom and returned with a sharp object and stabbed one of the learners,” said Masondo.

The stabbed learner was certified dead inside the school premises. The motive for the killing as well as what started the fight were being investigated, said Masondo. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi “strongly” condemned the incident. “We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour, which led to the death of a learner allegedly at the [hands] of his peer on school grounds.

“It is absolutely unacceptable. The SGB [school governing body] must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” Lesufi said. “We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family of the learner.” Lesufi was on Tuesday scheduled to visit the school and the family of the deceased learner.

The department said its psycho social team would support the school, the family and all the people affected by the incident. Last year, a Grade 10 learner in Gauteng was arrested for allegedly stabbing a fellow pupil to death. The deceased was a 14-year-old pupil at Freedom Park Secondary School. The teenager is believed to have died not far from his home.