Johannesburg - DNAFit Life Sciences Ltd, the leading UK-headquartered and South African operations based genetics company, has received two highly coveted Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in the Innovation and International Trade categories.

The pioneering company achieved the rare feat of receiving two separate awards in the same year. These awards are two of the highest business accolades possible in Great Britain.

In a statement on Saturday DNAFit said it had become "one of the first ever" companies to receive two highly coveted "Queen’s Awards for Enterprise".

The wellness genetics brand, led by Johannesburg-born life sciences entrepreneur Avi Lasarow, received both the Innovation and International Trade awards in the newly unveiled honours list unveiled in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II on her 92nd birthday.

DNAFit CEO Lasarow was previously named as the youngest ever Honorary Consul to the United Kingdom from South Africa.

"It’s a true honour and privilege for our achievements here at DNAFit to be marked with the rare award of two separate Queen's Awards for Enterprise," said Lasarow.

"As CEO, I am humbled by the recognition, which comes at a time when consumers are seeking the most personal solutions to optimise their health. This would not have been possible without the valued support and infrastructure delivered by our key team based in South Africa.

"These awards make us ever more eager to continue innovating and exploring how genetics can be aligned with lifestyle changes to further both sporting excellence and preventative health.

"Our patent protected 'Peak Performance Algorithm' is already impacting tens of thousands of lives, and these Queen's Awards for Enterprise reinforces our mission to help people live better, healthier lives through personalised health."

On a mission since 2013 to help people make better-informed decisions around their diet, nutrition, and fitness goals, the award sees DNAFit, who house a key part of their operations in South Africa, marked out as one of the leading UK companies in relation to international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity.

Now in its 52nd year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award in the United Kingdom, with winning businesses recognised as being among the best in the country and able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

The Innovation Award was for DNAFit's individual and innovative analysis which produces detailed reports on an individual’s genetic profile, assessing specific and highly personalised markers relating to fitness and diet for everyday consumers and elite level sportspeople.

DNAFit earned the International Trade Award for overseeing outstanding overseas sales growth of 600% over the past three-year period - validation of a business plan that focussed on identifying key distribution partners in 20 global markets.

Other Queen’s Awards winners include businesses leading the way in a broad range of industries – from agricultural technology and sustainable good production to innovative software and healthcare.

A recent study on the global consumer genetic testing revealed the annual market size is expected to grow from US $1.3 Billion in 2019 to US $50 Billion in 2026.

African News Agency/ANA