Soweto - Quick-thinking members of the Soweto Flying Squad rescued a hijack victim, arrested a suspect and recovered two hijacked vehicles within one hour, police have said.According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, two Soweto Flying Squad members were on patrol on the Golden Highway on Wednesday morning when "they spotted a suspicious white Mercedes Benz facing oncoming traffic".
A man was found inside the vehicle and claimed he had earlier been hijacked by the same suspects at his place of residence in Ridgeway. The man's car was later recovered in Eldorado Park.
"Upon further investigation, police were able to establish that the white Mercedes Benz had also been hijacked as per a case opened at Mondeor," said Masondo.
No injuries were reported. A case of possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and attempted murder would be opened at Lenasia South for further investigation.
Gauteng police commissioner, lieutenant-general Elias Mawela, said the removal of illegal firearms from the hands of criminals would bring police closer to realising the goal of reducing trio crimes and serious and violent crime.
"This is what will ultimately lead to public confidence in the police being restored," said Mawela.African News Agency (ANA)