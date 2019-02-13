Photo: Supplied.

Soweto - Quick-thinking members of the Soweto Flying Squad rescued a hijack victim, arrested a suspect and recovered two hijacked vehicles within one hour, police have said. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, two Soweto Flying Squad members were on patrol on the Golden Highway on Wednesday morning when "they spotted a suspicious white Mercedes Benz facing oncoming traffic".





The flying squad members followed the vehicle, which allegedly picked up speed and started driving recklessly.





Masondo said the vehicle eventually crashed near the civic centre in Lenasia South, where one armed suspect - who shot at police - was arrested, while the second suspect fled.