Rabbi calls for South Africans to recite Psalm 23

Johannesburg - Johannesburg Rabbi David Masinter has suggested that South Africans wishing to take part in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for prayer on Thursday at 6pm, recite Psalm 23.

Masinter, the brainchild behind the app “There’s a Psalm For That”, explained: “Many people around the world says psalms, not just the Jewish world, and Psalm 23 is the perhaps best known of all.

“As we enter this unprecedented 21-day lock down in the face of one of the greatest global health crises the world has ever dealt with; it’s also remarkably apt for anyone, irrespective of their particular faith, to know that everything is going to be OK.”

Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening called on citizens to observe prayer, reflection or silent meditation on Thursday, just hours before South Africa enters a 21-day lockdown to curb the coronavirus.

"The president has, following discussions with religious leaders, called on citizens to observe two minutes of prayer, reflection or silent meditation on Thursday 26 March 2020 between 18:00 and 18:30 hours," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

Diko said Ramaphosa believed this was the moment for citizens to act together "as one patriotic nation" in solidarity with those affected by Covid-19 locally and globally.