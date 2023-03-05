Radio veteran Mark Pilgrim has died

“It is with great sadness that I share this news, that our brother and hero and much-loved radio personality lost his battle with cancer this morning. He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home.

“They were together for his last breath. His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and supporting him always,” managing director, Lloyd Madurai, said in a statement.

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which he later revealed had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

He was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1988. After surgery and months-long chemotherapy he was declared in remission.