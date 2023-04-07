Ramaphosa signs new bill which protects workers affected by occupational injuries, diseases

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill that will also benefit previously excluded vulnerable workers, and improves compensation benefits to employees including domestic workers. The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said the new bill necessitated a range of amendments to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Act No 130 of 1993) which governs compensation for disablement caused by occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees, or for death resulting from injuries or diseases.

“The new provisions enacted by the president include one that gives effect to a Constitutional Court judgment in the matter of Mahlangu and Another v Minister of Labour and Others, in which the court declared parts of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act unconstitutional. “The unconstitutionality related to the exclusion of domestic workers employed in private households from the definition of ‘employee’ and the effective denial of compensation to such workers who contracted diseases or suffered disablement, injuries or death in the course of their employment.“ The amended legislation will also ensure the protection of the livelihoods of workers affected by occupational injuries or diseases by introducing a multidisciplinary employee-based process of rehabilitation and reintegration of injured employees or employees who contracted occupational diseases.