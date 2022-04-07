Ramaphosa to have a word with South Africa’s diplomats on government priorities

Pretoria – President Cyril Ramaphosa will today address the opening session of the 2022 Heads of Mission Conference (HoMC22), which is a platform for strategic discussion among South Africa’s senior diplomats. The conference will take place at the Department of International Relations and Co-operation’s (Dirco) OR Tambo head office in Pretoria.

The theme is “Positioning South Africa’s diplomacy globally to advance domestic priorities in a post-Covid-19 era”. “South Africa’s envoys will be briefed on the strategic mandate and objectives of the current administration, with a special focus on the country’s economic recovery initiatives outlined during the 2022 State of the Nation Address,” said acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale. “Various ministers will also brief the heads of mission on their departmental programmes and will outline the expected support South Africa’s representatives around the world can provide to the realisation of government’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to address the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.”

Seale said the discussions would include an assessment of the global situation and the identification of noteworthy trends and dynamics in the context of South Africa’s foreign policy and Dirco’s programme of international relations. Last month, Ramaphosa called on all invited investors, entrepreneurs and business people to be part of the journey of recovery and rebuilding South Africa brick by brick, street by street and through the improvement of infrastructure. The president opened the fourth instalment of the South Africa Investment Conference (Saic), at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa’s administration has been on an international charm offensive to woo investors to help resuscitate the country’s economy which has been dealt a blow by the Covid-19 pandemic and sluggish growth. Unemployment has skyrocketed and many families are in distress. Meanwhile, the South Africa-China Economy and Trade Association (Saceta) is gearing to hold a jobs fair in Johannesburg this month where hundreds of Chinese entities operating in South Africa are scheduled to showcase their contribution to employment creation and the economy. IOL