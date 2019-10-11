Ramokgopa bows out with grace, wishes new MEC well









Former Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment MEC Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa has wished his successor well following his resignation. File photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA). RETORIA - Outgoing Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment Kgosientso Ramokgopa on Friday expressed confidence in his successor, Morakane Mosupye's capabilities to lead the provincial department. Gauteng Premier David Makhura earlier on Friday announced changes to his executive council, replacing Ramokgopa with Mosupyoe. Following the announcement, the former Tshwane mayor sent out "most sincere gratitude" to the ANC for the deployment into the provincial legislature and to Makhura for having entrusted him with the responsibility of growing the Gauteng economy as an MEC. Ramokgopa's removal was for Makhura to implement the ANC's gender policy. "Following consultation within the ANC structures and the alliance structures broadly, I have decided to make changes in the composition of the executive council," said Makhura.

"It is common cause that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing party took a decision that where a premier is male in a province that it governs, 60% of the executive council must be female. I have taken some time to effect this decision of the governing party to allow all the members of the executive council to finalise their plans in line with the commitments I announced during the state of the province address in July.

"Members of the executive council have since then engaged in extensive consultation with various stakeholders around finalising our plan - Growing Gauteng Together."



Before her appointment as MEC, Mosupyoe was chairperson of the social development portfolio committee in the Gauteng provincial legislature.

Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng on Friday welcomed Mosupyoe's appointment, and saluted Ramokgopa for his work.

"The appointment of Comrade Morakane Mosupyoe as the MEC for the Department of Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment will add to the already diverse and highly competent team which has been given a mandate of Growing Gauteng Together," said ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe.

"We have no doubt that Comrade Mosupyoe will hit the ground running in her new deployment, and once more congratulate her on her appointment. We believe that Comrade Dr. Kgosientso Ramokgopa has laid a solid foundation during his deployment and would continue to use his skills and talent to help grow our province and the country at large."

African News Agency (ANA)