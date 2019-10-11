RETORIA - Outgoing Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment Kgosientso Ramokgopa on Friday expressed confidence in his successor, Morakane Mosupye's capabilities to lead the provincial department.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura earlier on Friday announced changes to his executive council, replacing Ramokgopa with Mosupyoe.
Following the announcement, the former Tshwane mayor sent out "most sincere gratitude" to the ANC for the deployment into the provincial legislature and to Makhura for having entrusted him with the responsibility of growing the Gauteng economy as an MEC.
Ramokgopa's removal was for Makhura to implement the ANC's gender policy.
"Following consultation within the ANC structures and the alliance structures broadly, I have decided to make changes in the composition of the executive council," said Makhura.