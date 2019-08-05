The City of Ekurhuleni announced that Rand Water has completed the repairs to burst water pipe that has caused water interruptions in some areas of the municipality. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency.

Johannesburg - The City of Ekurhuleni on Monday announced that Rand Water has completed the repairs to burst water pipe that has caused water interruptions in some areas of the municipality. "Rand Water has started to pump water through the pipeline. Due to the extent of repairs and the longer duration that it took to complete the work, resulting in the network going for longer without water, most reservoirs are at lower levels," said a statement from the water utility.

"This has affected critical points of the reticulation network. We therefore foresee slight delay in having the network stable as the system is air tide and the full restoration will probably be at 22:00 tonight.

"Residents are advised that supply will be at a low pressure in the meantime and pressure will be adjusted later in relation to demand."

In a statement the City of Ekurhuleni apologised "for the inconvenience" caused to the consumers, and assured that the water utility's technical team, working jointly with the Rand Water, will ensure full supply was restored.

"Consumer are advised to use water sparingly during the restoration period, while supply reaches all areas, especially high-laying areas," said the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)