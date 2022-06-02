Rand Water set to shut down water supply to parts of Joburg for 40 hours this weekend

Johannesburg – The north-western areas of Joburg and Randjesfontein will be without water for about 40 hours between Friday and Saturday. This is expected to affect the Joburg Water’s Randjesfontein reservoir, which supplies Randjesfontein and Randjespark Estate extension 1.

Rand Waters Judith Khoza said: “The 39.5 hour project activity is aimed at tying-in of a 5.2 km x 1 700mm section of the newly constructed H39 pipeline which has been constructed to augment a portion of the H12 pipeline. The new pipeline is laid along the route adjacent to the existing H12 Pipeline within the Rand Water registered servitude at the point of the tie-in.” The duration of the shutdown will be 39.5 hours starting from 7am on the June 3 until 10.30pm on the June 4.The system is expected to recover within 2 to 3 days after the H12 pipeline is restored. Khoza said: “Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customer, Johannesburg Water (JW) by issuing the 21-day notice in order to allow them to execute appropriate contingency plans. JW was further advised to fill its reservoirs before the actual shutdown commences.”

Khoza said: “The reduction of approximately 50% in water supply may be expected during this period. The system is expected to take approximately 2 to 3 days to adequately recover after supply has been fully restored.” Rand water has also urged customers to use water sparingly and only for essential purposes during this period and apologises for the inconvenience. IOL