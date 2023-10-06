Rapper-cum-farmer Mo Molemi says Malema is irresponsible for ‘Kill the Boer’ chants

Rapper-cum-farmer Motlapele ‘Mo Molemi’ Morule says EFF leader Julius Malema’s continued chants of “Kill the Boer” are irresponsible and there is no space for it in a country not at war. Mo Molemi is the latest in a string of commentators, including former president Thabo Mbeki and Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, who have criticised Malema for the chanting of “Kill the Boer”.

Malema continues to chant ”Kill the Boer” after the Equality Court in Joburg ruled it was not hate speech to chant the phrase in the political arena. AfriForum has taken the matter on appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeals. Mo Molemi was speaking on the popular podcast, Podcast and Chill with MacG, where he opened up about his 20-year journey as a cattle, goat, crop, and cabbage farmer. “It is very dangerous to be a white farmer in this country; you get killed. My dad was attacked last year.

“But they don't get attacked; they get killed. A farm is very isolated; your next-door neighbour is like five kilometres away,” said Mo Molemi. Pushed on the question of whether the attacks were politically motivated or criminal, he conceded both factors were at play, also saying white farmers were targeted because they were isolated and rich. “The demographics show us there are more white farmers that get attacked, which means they could be targeted. We can't rule out a political motive; we can't.

“The crime is there; it's going up, but you can't rule out the political motive. There is history in this country; we live it every day,” he said. Asked directly about the singing of “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer,” he said: ”I think it is irresponsible for him to be doing that for whatever he is trying to achieve with it. “I feel it is irresponsible because it's people's lives on the line; we are not at war here. If we were at war, it would be something else as a war chant, but in today's times,

“South Africa has been tethering on the brink of disaster since 1994,” said Mo Molemi. He explained that the farming community was key to ensuring food security in the country, which was also, he opined, preventing civil war in the country. “If the white people leave, there will be civil war. People will be coming into your house looking for food; the hungry will eat the rich. The quickest we can get to that point is the way for people not to have food.