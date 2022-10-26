Red Card! DA’s Tania Campbell removed as Ekurhuleni mayor

Pretoria – The DA has faced another defeat after their mayor in Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, was removed from the position during a motion of no confidence on Wednesday. Campbell faced a motion of no confidence from the minority party caucus, which consists of the parties AIC, ICM, PAC, UDM, ATM, NFP, and Cope.

However, the motion was brought by the ANC. A total of 100 councillors supported her removal, while 93 voted against. Meanwhile, the EFF councillors abstained from voting.

EFF Gauteng leader Nkululeko Dunga said the party was concerned about the racialised approach concerning service delivery in Ekurhuleni. Dunga accused the DA of neglecting townships and informal settlements. After criticising the DA, Dunga also lashed out the ANC saying it was a dead organisation.

He added that the ANC or the DA had engaged the EFF on this motion and the EFF wasn’t a “kitchen girl or boy” for the DA and not a proxy for the ANC. A special sitting has been called to elect a new mayor for Ekurhuleni. Former Ekurhuleni mayor and ANC member Mzwandile Masina is expected to be re-elected back into the position.

