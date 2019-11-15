Pretoria - After repeated warnings, police officers on Friday evicted refugees who have been occupying the premises of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) offices in Brooklyn in Pretoria.
The refugees have been camping outside the building since October 7, but Thursday entered the premises by jumping over the walls and gates, and then settled in the corridors and parking area.
This came after the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday gave the foreign nationals three days to vacate the area.
The refugees pre-empted their removal by moving onto the actual UNHCR property, arguing they were no longer on the pavement, hence the court order did not apply to them.
The refugees have been demanding to be sent to other countries because they fear xenophobic violence in South Africa.