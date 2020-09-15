Relief for family as Amy’Leigh de Jager abduction mastermind, co-accused intend to plead guilty

Cape Town – The family of Amy’Leigh de Jager are relieved Tharina Human, the suspected mastermind behind the kidnapping of the 6-year-old, and a co-accused intend to plead guilty. Tharina Human's lawyer said his client has reached a plea and sentence agreement with the State, which will be confirmed at the next court appearance in Palm Ridge on Thursday, EWN reported. Her lawyer, David Mey, said his client had reached an agreement with the State. However, her co-accused, Laetitia Nel, also wants to plead guilty to some of the charges. However, Nel did not agree to the arrangement that Human settled with the State in terms of the sentence and will now approach another court in Pretoria. Four suspects were arrested after Amy’Leigh was snatched from her mother outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark in September last year.

Human is accused of orchestrating the abduction which resulted in the girl going missing for 19 hours before she was dropped off next to a road.

The 27-year-old Grade RR teacher made a brief appearance in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Tuesday morning, TimesLIVE reported.

Mey said Human was very remorseful.

“The majority of the case is very straightforward and we are looking at a period of direct imprisonment. My client is very remorseful for what had happened, that I can confirm,” Mey said.

The two other co-accused, Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, and Pieter van Zyl, 50, are also expected to appear in court on Thursday.

They are reportedly still considering their options whether they too may want to plead guilty.

IOL