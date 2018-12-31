File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - An internal police report has revealed details regarding the moments leading up to the murder of former EFF MPL Gladwin “Parks” Khaiyane on December 13. Khaiyane, a businessman and politician, was gunned down along the R59 in Meyerton, Vaal, after his car broke down. His 36-year-old female friend was allegedly raped by the attackers.

According to the report, which The Star has seen, two men have already been arrested for murder, rape, hijacking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The accused are expected to apply for bail on Friday.

The report states that Khaiyane was on his way to a dinner in Alberton when the car had a mechanical problem near the Meyer Street offramp.

The report indicates that a mechanic arrived at about 10 pm.

“Suddenly five suspects appeared from nowhere, instructing them to lie down,” reads the report, indicating that three warning shots were fired in the air.

While the other two men lay on the ground, Khaiyane attempted to flee.

“The victim was shot once below the heart and died instantly. Two suspects (then) forced the two male victims into the open veld, while the other two suspects dragged the deceased into the veld.

“One suspect took the lady (out of) the car and forced her into the veld and raped her.

“The victims were robbed of their cellphones, clothes and cash,” the report states.

It dismissed reports that Khaiyane’s murder had been politically motivated.

