Residential property outlook uncertain as looting and riots continue

It is too soon to say what the impact of recent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will have on residential property. "Generally, it depends on how long it will take to quell the current violence, obviously the longer it takes for the government to bring it under control, the higher the risk to the economy and property," says Samuel Seeff, chairman of Seeff Property, when asked about the effects.

He says while the impact on commercial property is "obvious and significant", only time would tell whether residential property in the areas affected by the riots, looting and violence, would be affected. The property industry this week added its voice to the number of industries denouncing the violence. Most hard hit in the uprisings has been the commercial property market with rioters targeting industrial, shopping malls and retail power bases, looting and burning down these properties.

On residential property, Seeff says South Africans are very resilient. "The country has experienced previous periods of unrest, think of the 1980s before the new democracy of 1994 when civil unrest was a huge threat. "We did not know whether we would be selling property again, interest rates soared to over 20%, yet the country bounced back and during the economic boom of 2000 to 2006, house prices rose by an average of 20% annually."

For the Cape, we have seen that good governance and relative safety has been a significant advantage in terms of driving wealth not just to Cape Town itself but also to the Garden Route but "we have not seen an increase in enquiries for Cape property as yet, bear in mind that Cape property is more expensive on a square metre basis compared to other parts of the country, so it is not as easy as simply upping and moving here“. That said, Seeff said the semigration "is likely to continue with those who can, making the move when they can". It is interesting that during the riots yesterday, Seeff Zimbali in KZN took a R14.5 million offer, one of the highest prices there this year.

On the other hand, there has been a notable influx of semigration buyers from Johannesburg to the KZN North Coast and whether this will taper down due to the riots and violence, "we will need to wait to see whether there will be a fallout". "One aspect of the events of the past few days is the importance of communities putting contingency plans in place to protect their property and economies." He said people will always need a place to live and there will always be a level of activity.