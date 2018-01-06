Ekurhuleni - The City of Ekurhuleni on Saturday urged residents to use water sparingly during the heatwave conditions which are expected to last until the end of next week.

"The city’s water reservoirs might be running low due to a high water demand and evaporation in some of the dams that are exposed to the sun," Ekurhuleni municipality spokesman Themba Gadebe said.

Some parts of the city might also experience low water pressure due to the low water levels in storage capacity. During the heatwave conditions residents were requested to use water sparingly; not water gardens during the day; avoid filling swimming pools during the day; and not use a hosepipe when washing cars.

Furthermore, residents should avoid direct sunlight and congested places where air ventilation was minimal so as to avoid heatstroke, and report "no water or water shortage incidents", Gadebe said.

African News Agency/ANA