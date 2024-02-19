‘Respect your teachers’: Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane’s hard talk with learners at school where principal was shot

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane on Monday visited the Primrose Primary School in Germiston, following the incident where a Grade 6 boy learner, aged 13, allegedly shot the school principal. On Friday, IOL reported that the injured principal had been rushed to hospital in an incident that has been described as “unfortunate” by the provincial Department of Education.

Addressing the school’s learners, Chiloane urged them to always respect the teaching staff and the school’s management. “He (the learner accused of shooting the principal) did something that no one has ever done in our schools. You must respect your teachers, all the times. You must respect your school principal all the times. You must listen to them because your teachers are your parents in school,” said the MEC. A school principal is recovering in hospital after he was allegedly shot by a 13-year-old learner at Primrose Primary School. File Picture “If you respect your father and mother at home, then you must respect the deputy principal Moremi at school. He is your parent. Once you don’t respect your teachers, it means you do not respect at home. Then you know there is a problem with you.”

The MEC assured the learners and teachers that they will be safe inside the school environment. He said he was willing to have security beefed up at the premises. The principal, only identified as Mr Selepe, is still recovering in hospital from the gunshot wound. “He will survive, through the mercy of God. He has survived. As to when he is coming back to the school, it is something we cannot determine now. He needs to take his time, he needs to get better, he needs to be strong,” he said.

The MEC said he hopes the parents of the learner will be charged as well. “I am hoping that a high sentence is done to set an example to many parents, that they must be responsible all the time and monitor their children,” he said. During his tour on Monday, Chiloane also interacted with members of the school management team and the school governing body.

The provincial department has also deployed the psycho-social support team to support the school. On Friday, Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the teenage learner had been arrested after the shooting. “Circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage, as police have launched an investigation to also establish the origin of the firearm which is seized by the police,” said Nevhuhulwi.