Nicholas Ninow in court at the start of proceedings. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Nicholas Ninow is behind bars, serving a life sentence for the rape of a 7-year-old girl in a family restaurant in Pretoria just over a year ago. The sentence handed down by Judge Papi Masopa was widely welcomed, especially at a time of heightened awareness of gender-based violence in South Africa.

The court heard of Ninow’s dysfunctional childhood in which his own mother introduced him to drugs when he was in his early teens, and how he blamed his crime on substance abuse. He admitted that even after his arrest, he had access to drugs in the Kgosi Mampuru prison where he was held.

It is time, said #NotInMyName’s chairperson Siyabulela Jentile, to look at rampant substance abuse in society, including in prison, which he plans to take up with the Department of Justice and Correctional Services.

Members of the organisation went to the Dros restaurant in Silverton where the crime took place.