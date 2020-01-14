Johannesburg - The late Dr Richard Maponya believed that respecting your elders would give you a long life, his grandchildren said during his funeral at Imbizo Hall at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.
His granddaughter Naledi Sibeko told mourners that Maponya always believed that he was blessed with a long life because he respected and honoured his elders, which were values he also instilled in his children and grandchildren.
She said Christmas Day in their family was always a highlight as the revered businessman would dress up as Santa.
She said with Maponya there was no room for mistakes.
“Hard work was the name of the game,” Sibeko said.