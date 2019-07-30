Former intelligence boss Richard Mdluli in South Gauteng High Court. File picture: African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was on Tuesday convicted on charges related to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of his former lover's husband. Mdluli was found guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He was was jointly charged with Mthembeni Mthunzi for the crimes allegedly committed twenty years ago. Mthunzi was found guilty on similar counts.

The duo had intimidated, assaulted and kidnapped Mdluli's love rival Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe and Tshidi Buthelezi, Mdluli's former lover, secretly married in July, 1998. A year later, Ramogibe was shot dead.

Murder charges against Mdluli and Mthunzi were withdrawn, but prosecutors managed to prove their case on the other charges.

Before Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng handed down the judgement in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, he went through numerous witness testimonies.

Both accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The pair were acquitted on charges that they had intimidated Buthelezi's friend, Alice Manana, and on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it has been a long journey for both the criminal justice system and the victims that were involved in the crimes perpetrated by both the convicted persons.

"We welcome the fact that the court has dismissed both their defences that the whole thing was a conspiracy against them," said Mjonondwane.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday so dates for sentencing proceedings could be set.

African News Agency (ANA)