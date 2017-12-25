Johannesburg - Veteran South African musician Robbie Malinga, 47, died on Monday.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to social media to send his condolences to the musician and producer.

"We're heartbroken to learn the news of the untimely passing of legendary Kwaito & Afropop producer, Robbie Malinga. We have lost an illustrious Kwaito pioneer who paved the way for future generations of artists. We send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones. #RIPRobbieMalinga" Mthethwa wrote on Twitter.

In June, Malinga was admitted to hospital after suffering from anaemia.

The details around Malinga's death were still unclear on Monday night, but according to reports, he was at home when he died.

South Africans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Malinga with #RIPRobbieMalinga trending on Twitter in South Africa on Monday night.

The Economic Freedom Fighters tweeted: "[The] EFF joins the country in mourning the untimely passing of Robbie Malinga. We pass our sincere condolences to the family, friends and all the fans of his sound. May his soul rest in perfect peace #RIPRobbieMalinga".

South Africa's Soccer club, Orlando Pirates Football Club, also paid their respects to the musician on Twitter.

"The Club would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family of Robbie Malinga. ‘Bra Robbie’ was a staunch Bucs supporter & the voice behind the Orlando Pirates anthem, “Yiyo Le iBhakaniya”. May his soul Rest In Peace. #OnceAlways," the club tweeted.

South African musician and producer, Oscar Bonginkosi Mdlongwa, known by his stage name Oskido, tweeted: "Gone too soon my legend #RIPRobbieMalinga".

South Africa's Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said Malinga was a legend and his death was a "great loss for South Africa and its music industry". Mbalula said Malinga had worked with many people which "showed many the kind of person he was".

"South Africa is poorer without Robbie Malinga. We’ve been accustomed to his talent which was a gift he shared with all of us. To his family,friends and many musicians he worked with accept our sincere condolences. Your loss is heartfelt and shared by all of us," Mbalula tweeted.

"We will NEVER forget u Robstar you'll b remembered as one among the greatest in Mzantsi producer,composer, music vocalist par exellence. #RIPRobbieMalinga".

African News Agency/ANA