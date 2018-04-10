JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday, said that traffic would be diverted on roads around Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the roads will be closed from 7pm on Tuesday for a memorial service of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday.

"Motorists will not be allowed access into Mooki Street between Soweto Highway and Sofasonke Street. Klipsruitvalley Road will be blocked off between N17 circle and Khumalo Street, only residents can obtain access permits from Orlando Police Station," said Minnaar.

"Mourners will not be allowed to drive through cordoned off area and will have to park at Nasrec Expo Centre from where they will be ferried by buses to the stadium."

He said that roads will be reopened after the memorial service at 6pm and the Reya Via bus route will not be effected.



African News Agency/ANA