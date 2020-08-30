Robbers crash new Mercedes SUV against wall while fleeing from cops

Johannesburg - A group of armed men crashed their victim’s new Mercedes Benz SUV against the wall while fleeing from the police. Two of them were arrested and the other two are still at large. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg police said allegations were that the three went to a house in Fairlands where they found a man busy washing his car. They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux bakkie. Two of the men had firearms and one a knife, Mbele said. The fourth one was in the Hilux.

“He screamed alerting his wife to lock the door. They tied him with cables and rushed inside the house.

However, Mbele said, the man managed to untie himself.

“He managed to run to his neighbour and contacted the police. The suspects ransacked the house and took jewellery, cellphones, three laptops and an iPad.

“They also took some cash from his wife and damaged the TV mounted on the wall while trying to remove it,” he said.

Mbele said the fourth suspect who was waiting outside in the Hilux drove off, leaving his accomplices behind after seeing the victim running to the neighbour’s house.

He said the three men left behind took their victim’s new white Mercedes Benz SUV and fled the scene in it.

“Tracker signal was activated and police responded and saw the vehicle in Soweto. Upon seeing the police they accelerated speed and lost control, damaging the wall of one of the houses.

“One suspect managed to run away while two were apprehended. Police recovered a knife, some of the jewellery, laptop, money and running shoes.

“Some of the items were loaded in a white Hilux bakkie that is still at large.

Mbele said invesgiations were still underway and that the suspectes were to appear at the Brixton Magistrate Court on Monday.

IOL